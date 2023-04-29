Bochum dents Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes in draw

BERLIN (AP) — A late winner ruled offside, penalties not given, and Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title hopes were dealt a blow at local rival Bochum in a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann helped gain an important point for his team in its battle against relegation, but Dortmund missed the chance to build a four-point lead before Bayern Munich plays on Sunday.

Bayern can reclaim the lead with four games remaining if it beats last-placed Hertha Berlin in Munich.

Dortmund had 22 efforts at goal, but the visitor was also left ruing two penalty decisions that didn’t go its way in the second half.

The first occurred in the 65th minute when the already-booked Danilo Soares plowed into Karim Adeyemi and brought the Dortmund forward down without touching the ball. Referee Sascha Stegemann allowed play to continue and apparently received no indication he should do otherwise from his video assistant.

“You can give it,” Bochum captain Anthony Losilla acknowledged.

The second occurred in the last minute — after Mats Hummels’ goal was ruled offside — for a potential hand-ball decision. Stegemann booked Dortmund coach Edin Terzić for his protests.

Jude Bellingham headed Dortmund’s final chance just wide of the post.

Losilla shocked the visitors when he let fly for the opener in the fifth minute. But Adeyemi replied less than two minutes later, finishing off at the far post after Sébastien Haller helped on Donyell Malen’s cross.

Both teams had chances with neither yielding any quarter in terms of commitment before Dortmund dominated the second half.

Terzić sent on Marco Reus and Youssoufa Moukoko in the 73rd and the latter almost immediately had a good chance saved by Riemann, who produced an even better save to deny Bellingham after that.

Dortmund finished the game with a flurry of corners – and frustration.