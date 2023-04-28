BingX Supports the Listing of Humanode ($HMND)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 April 2023 - BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, recently announced its support for the Humanode, a platform aiming to create a powerful and sustainable decentralized network for financial applications, which offers its users the opportunity to participate in this promising project.





Humanode is a human-powered crypto-biometric network that integrates pioneering cryptography with private biometrics and blockchain technology. Based on inclusivity, Humanode provides a powerful Sybil resistant, sustainable, and value preserving network for financial applications, and introduces a new standard in decentralized governance through its 1 node = 1 vote system.



The project aims to create a strong and sustainable decentralized system that is grounded in the existence of unique human beings. Web 2 and Web 3 projects are able to integrate Humanode Crypto-biometric technology. By using solutions that provide private biometric search and matching operations and liveness detection algorithms, Humanode enables a decentralized and auditable, but still private consensus mechanism that allows real and live people to take part in and benefit from securing the network.



Dato, Humanode co-founder, said that: "We are excited to be listed on BingX, a leading crypto exchange in the world. One of Humanode's goals is to assist in the creation of a truly decentralized financial system which is secure, stable, and fair to all. We believe that BingX is also one of the drivers in trying to revolutionize the crypto market and strive for a truly global platform that makes crypto accessible and friendly to all, and that will benefit all people."



"We are delighted to list $HMND," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "BingX believes in the power of blockchain technology to create a more inclusive and decentralized financial system, and Humanode is a good example of this vision in action. This is a big step in Web3 development. We look forward to working together to bring this innovative project to our users."



