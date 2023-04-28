Nutritional Supplement Market Emerging Trends Set to Propel Growth in the Coming Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Nutritional Supplement Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Nutritional supplements have gained popularity over the years, as consumers look for ways to improve their overall health and wellbeing. The global nutritional supplement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.01%, leading to a global revenue of USD 245.43 Billion by 2023. The market is segmented based on type of ingredients such as vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals, and end users such as infants and adults. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the growing demand in China, Japan, and India.

The key drivers of the nutritional supplement market include increasing consumer awareness for healthy living and healthy diet, urbanization and changing lifestyles, prevention of diseases, awareness towards weight management among working professionals, development in the retail and pharmaceutical industries, innovation in product offerings, and modernization of retail channels. However, lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage of nutrition supplements, negative publicity, and fake product claims may hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, DSM, Nestle Nutritionals, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline Limited, Glanbia Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Arkopharma Laboratories.

The report provides an overview of the global nutritional supplement market, its drivers and challenges, and market trends. It also includes historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients, end users, and geography. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

Buying the report will help understand the demand for global nutritional supplements and identify the developed and emerging markets where nutritional supplements are sold. It will help identify the challenge areas and address them, develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments, evaluate the value chain, recognize the key competitors, and define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

