Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market Forecast to Experience Exponential Growth by 2030

The most recent research study on the global "Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market" [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements, wide product availability, and the use of traditional herbal supplements such as tulsi, ashwagandha, and turmeric due to their medicinal benefits. The Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market was worth USD 44.02 Billion in 2017 and is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.63% from the period of 2018 to 2023.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented into Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes, and Botanicals supplements, with Botanicals supplements having the highest share in Asia-Pacific in 2018. By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults, while by countries, the market is divided into China, India, Japan, and Others (Rest of Asia-Pacific).

The report highlights increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements, wide product availability, and an increase in disposable income as some of the major drivers in Asia-Pacific. However, lack of awareness about the dosage of nutritional supplements and strict government regulations and guidelines are considered to be some of the challenges for this market. The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market are Abbott Nutritionals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway Asia-Pacific Ltd, Bayer AG, and Arkopharma Laboratories.

The report provides an overview of the Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market, market drivers, challenges, and trends. It also presents historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia-Pacific market segmentation based on type of ingredients, end-user, and countries. Moreover, the report discusses the analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Asia-Pacific market.

The report is beneficial for stakeholders to understand the demand for Nutritional Supplement Market, develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments, evaluate the value chain, recognize the key competitors, identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies, and define the competitive positioning.

Additionally, the report covers other regions and/or countries, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It discusses market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts.

The Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements, wide product availability, and an increase in disposable income are driving the market growth. However, challenges such as lack of awareness about the dosage of nutritional supplements and strict government regulations and guidelines need to be addressed. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market, which will be beneficial for stakeholders to develop effective growth strategies.

