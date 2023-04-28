South America Nutritional Supplement Market Strong Economic Outlook to Boost Market Growth in the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “South America Nutritional Supplement Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The South America nutrition supplements market has witnessed significant growth over the years, driven by an increase in the consumption of health and wellness products, rising middle-class consumer income, and modernizing retail channels. The South America nutrition supplements market size was valued at USD 12.51 Billion in 2017 and is set to increase at a CAGR of 8.50% over the forecast period.

Brazil and Argentina are the major markets for the nutritional supplement industry due to favourable economic conditions and rising disposable income. By type of ingredients, the market is segmented into Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Among these, Vitamin supplements have the highest share in South America in 2018. By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults, while by countries, the market is divided into Brazil, Argentina, and Others (Rest of South America).

The key players operating in the South America nutritional supplement market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DSM, Du Pont, and Merck.

The report provides an overview of the South America Nutritional Supplement Market, market drivers, challenges, and trends. It also presents historical, current and forecasted market size data for South America market segmentation based on type of ingredients, end-user, and countries. Moreover, the report discusses the analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the South America market.

The report is beneficial for stakeholders to understand the demand for Nutritional Supplement Market, develop strategies based on the drivers, trends, and highlights for each of the segments, evaluate the value chain, recognize the key competitors, identify the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies, and define the competitive positioning.

Additionally, the report covers other regions and/or countries, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It discusses market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts.

The South America nutrition supplements market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the consumption of health and wellness products, rising middle-class consumer income, and modernizing retail channels are driving the market growth. However, challenges such as unclear regulatory processes and high research and development costs need to be addressed. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the South America nutrition supplements market, which will be beneficial for stakeholders to develop effective growth strategies.

