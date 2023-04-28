Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent Market Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR during 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biological-and-medical-imaging-reagent-market/QI042

The Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market is a rapidly growing market that provides chemical compounds used in association with imaging technology to enhance the visualization of structures and organs within the human body, thus assisting physicians to detect diseases at an early stage or better diagnose diseases. The global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017-2022, reaching a revenue of USD 11.22 billion by 2022.

The market has been classified based on imaging reagent class, application, administration, and end-use for an exhaustive analysis of the Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market across different regions. The contrast reagent segment held the largest market share in 2016, but the optical reagent segment is expected to experience the most promising demand in the coming years.

Demand for biological and medical imaging reagents is also provided for various application segments, including X-Ray, MRI, PET/CT, and ultrasonography. Among these, demand for biological and medical imaging reagents from the X-Ray segment held the largest market share in 2016, owing to its increasing application across various medical treatments such as orthopedic damage, cardiovascular diseases, pneumonia, cancers/tumors, and dental among others.

The global biological and medical imaging reagents market has been categorized into intravascular through injection, oral, and enema through rectal, based on the route of administration. The imaging reagents administered through injection held the largest market share in 2016 and are also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the overall biological and medical imaging reagent market in 2016. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to turn into the most promising market for biological and medical imaging reagents, with a large consumer base of imaging reagents on account of rising incidents of chronic diseases and an increasing number of geriatric populations.

The surge in demand for various image-guided medical treatment procedures for minimum invasive surgeries is anticipated to trigger demand for biological and medical imaging reagents during the forecast period from 2017-2022. Rapid research and development activities taking place in the field of drug discovery to manufacture advanced patient-centric drugs are predicted to create a better opportunity for various biological and medical imaging reagent manufacturers in the coming years.

The Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market is consolidated in nature, with the existence of few vendors, including GE Healthcare, Bayer AG, Guerbet, and Bracco S.p.A, among others.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the Global Biological and Medical Imaging Reagent market, including current and forecasted market size data for different classes of biological and medical imaging reagents, based on the route of administration, end-use sector, and application segment, along with the major players operating in the market. The report also discusses market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, and export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, and market positioning across different regions.

