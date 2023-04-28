Malaysia extradites Taiwan gangster sought in connection to shooting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police made a series of raids and 14 arrests on Thursday (April 27) evening in New Taipei, Yunlin, and Hualian in connection to shooting incidents in New Taipei earlier in April.



One of the main suspects being sought by authorities, a leader of the Hongren faction of the Bamboo Union surnamed Lin (林), fled to Malaysia to avoid arrest after a shooting in New Taipei’s Tucheng made headlines on April 20. Police identified Lin as a primary suspect in organizing the shooting on April 21, reported ET Today.



After officers discovered he had fled to Kuala Lumpur, law enforcement officers in Malaysia were immediately alerted that Lin was being sought by authorities. Police in Malaysia reportedly arrested Lin several days ago, but a public announcement was not made until Friday (April 28).

Police officers representing the International Division of the Criminal Investigation Bureau flew to Kuala Lumpur on Thursday evening to arrange for Lin’s return, just as police in Taiwan conducted raids targeting other Hongren gang members.

Lin, along with an associate surnamed Tu (杜), were both extradited back to Taiwan on Friday, and arrived at Taoyuan International Airport just after 7:30 p.m., reported UDN.