Taiwan finds hepatitis A virus in Costco berries

Consumers advised to monitor their health for 60 days

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/28 20:50
Consumers should monitor their own health for 60 days after eating the berries sold by Costco. (Ministry of Health and Welfare photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the hepatitis A virus in bags of frozen berries imported from Chile and sold at Costco supermarkets, reports said Friday (April 28).

More than 17,000 kilograms of the product had already been sold to the public in bags of 1.81 kg each. The supermarket company removed the product from shelves and disposed of 203 bags, totaling 367.43 kg of berries.

The FDA tested five bags of the Kirkland Signature Three Berries Blend containing raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, and found one of them positive for the virus, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Consumers were warned to seek medical care immediately if, within 60 days, symptoms appeared. Consumers should monitor themselves for sudden fever, fatigue and malaise, lack of appetite, or vomiting. If infected, they may also experience jaundice, a yellowing of the eyes and skin, per CNA.

Water, shellfish, raw vegetables, and fruit like berries can contain the virus, according to medical sources.

Until April 27 this year, Taiwan had recorded 30 local hepatitis A cases and two imported infections. During the same period last year, the country reported 86 local infections, while in previous years the total for the period was similar to this year, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
