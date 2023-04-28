Alexa
Napoli can clinch title in its stadium named after Maradona

By Associated Press
2023/04/28 20:06
MILAN (AP) — Napoli could get the chance to clinch its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona's playing days in front of its fans this weekend at the stadium now named after the club’s most emblematic player.

The Italian league announced Friday that Napoli’s match against regional rival Salernitana originally scheduled for Saturday will now be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT). That means that if second-place Lazio doesn’t win at Inter Milan earlier Sunday, Napoli would seal the “scudetto” with six rounds to spare if it wins at home.

The scheduling move was made following a request by authorities in Naples in order to maintain public safety in the city, by concentrating the initial celebrations inside the stadium in case of the title.

Maradona led Napoli to its only Serie A trophies in 1987 and 1990 in what was previously known as the Stadio San Paolo. The stadium was renamed for him when he died 2 ½ years ago.

Napoli enters the weekend 17 points ahead of Lazio.

Also, Napoli’s next game at Udinese was moved from Tuesday to Thursday.

