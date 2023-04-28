Fuzhou Establishes "Digital Fuzhou" as an International Brand by Attracting Over 38.6 Billion Yuan Investment in the Summit

FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 April 2023 - On the afternoon of April 26, the concentrated signing ceremony of major digital economy projects in Fuzhou was held at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center as part of the 6

Digital China Summit. 25 projects were signed, with a total investment of 38.665 billion yuan, a 25% increase in the number of projects compared to the previous summit, and a 66.8% increase in total investment. It is understood that the signing of these agreements covers future industries such as the metaverse, semiconductors, optoelectronics, new energy, and artificial intelligence, providing projects and momentum for the development of "Digital Fuzhou". In addition, 5 enterprises including China Shipbuilding Group Wind Power Development Corporation, Beijing International Advertising & Communication Group Co., Ltd., China Telecom Corporation Limited Fujian Branch, Beijing Baidu Netcom Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and Ant Group Co., Ltd. signed strategic cooperation framework agreements with the Fuzhou Municipal Government, and a six-party agreement was signed with the Fujian Automotive Industry Innovation Promotion Alliance.