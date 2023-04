From May 1, you can start using the €49 travel pass, also known as Deutschland ticket, across all of Germany. It's valid for U-Bahn, S-Bahn, bus and t... From May 1, you can start using the €49 travel pass, also known as Deutschland ticket, across all of Germany. It's valid for U-Bahn, S-Bahn, bus and tram services but also Deutsche Bahn transport offerings such as RB trains and RE trains. So why not check out the Black Forest route crossing the Ravenna bridge (pictured) in southern Germany?