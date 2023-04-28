Alexa
Taiwan economy shrinks by 3.02% in Q1

Exports affected by global inflation, rate hikes

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/28 19:34
Taiwan's economy shrunk by a more-than-expected 3.02% during the first quarter of 2023. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s economy shrank by a worse-than-expected 3.02% during the first quarter due to a sharp fall in exports, the government said Friday (April 28).

In February, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) forecast a decline of 1.20% for January-March. For the full year, the Cabinet department set gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 2.12% as it expected the economy to improve quarter by quarter, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The new figure was the worst performance since the third quarter of 2009. The decline also marked the second quarter in a row for Taiwan’s economy to shrink, following a 0.41% drop during the final three months of 2022.

General demand was weak amid inflation and interest hikes, the DGBAS said. The global slowdown affected Taiwan’s exports in particular.

If current trends persisted, economic growth for all of 2023 was likely to end below the target of 2%, at 1.67%, according to DGBAS economists. However, most forecasters saw improvement ahead, with the country’s performance strengthening toward the end of the year.
