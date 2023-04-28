New Taipei promotes One Health at global vet event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) highlighted the city’s effort to promote pet care and curb zoonotic diseases on Friday (April 28) at a gala dinner for the World Veterinary Association Congress (WVAC).

Taking place in Taiwan for the first time, the four-day congress is being held in Taipei until Saturday. Over 5,000 veterinarians and experts from 75 member countries participated in the event.

At the dinner on Friday, Hou explained how New Taipei is committed to the One Health initiative, which is the theme of this year's veterinary event. The initiative underscores “sustainably balancing and optimizing the health of people, animals, and ecosystems.”

According to Hou, zoonotic diseases have increasingly become a major concern in public health and they represent a public concern that has gripped the world over the past years. Veterinarians play a critical role in addressing animal-related challenges, he said.

Hou noted that Taiwan has made strides in controlling the spread of animal-borne diseases in recent years. Its achievements include having managed to ward off African swine fever and no longer being designated as a region affected by foot and mouth disease (FMD). These accomplishments have allowed Taiwan to export fresh pork after a two-decade hiatus.

The city alone has over 600 vets, who contribute to both pet healthcare and to preventing the spread of zoonotic illnesses, said the city’s animal protection agency.

On a related front, New Taipei has been dedicated to sustainable farming, creating a friendly environment for the coexistence of agriculture, animals, and ecosystems. The city is also keen to meet the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the 21st century, making it a healthy place to live, said the agency.