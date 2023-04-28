66% of Taiwanese back abolishing hook turn rule for scooters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An online poll conducted this week showed that 66% of respondents favored eliminating the two-stage left turn regulation for scooters.

In an interview with Liberty Times aired on April 21 Transportation Minister Wang Kuo-tsai (王國材) said the two-stage left turn rule can be partially phased out in accordance with local conditions. In an online poll launched by the YouTube channel Omgoose, 66% out of the 67,000 people who responded to the survey, expressed support for ending the two-stage left turn rule for scooters, while 34% backed keeping the law in place.

Supporters of the change left comments on the channel such as: "Of course I support it. If you're turning left move to the left, if you're turning right, move to the right," and, "The two-stage left turn was a dangerous design, to begin with."

However, those opposing an end to the law left comments such as: "The rule has its problems, but it does not mean there won't be problems when it is abolished. I usually drive and ride a bicycle. Just thinking about how to drive defensively after the rule is abolished is a headache."

Another netizen in favor of keeping the rule in place wrote, "The two-stage left turn is mainly not directed at normal people, but to guard against reckless drivers." However, others felt it is possible to remove the regulation in some areas and keep it in others.

Fatalities from scooter accidents are common in Taiwan. Out of the 3,085 lives lost from traffic accidents in 2022, 1,954 were the result of scooter collisions, accounting for 63% of the total.

In response to questions about whether the hook turn would truly be fully abolished, Wang was cited by ETtoday as saying the regulations allow for the opening of the inner lane to scooters and the abolition of the two-stage left turn "in accordance with local conditions." However, Wang said that not all inner lanes will be open to scooters because the lanes often separate different types of vehicles and driving behavior is consistent, which is relatively simple and safe.

In locations where there are a large number of vehicles in the second outer lane and the overlap with large vehicles is serious, in consideration of safety, the inner lane can be opened to scooters and they can directly make left turns based on local conditions.

Wang said his ministry will not promote the "complete abolition of the two-stage left turn rule for scooters," and the left-turn rule is still the basic principle. Nevertheless, if there is a large traffic flow of motor vehicles turning left at certain intersections, the left turn box is not easy to maintain, and the inside lane has been opened for scooters, local governments can adopt measures to meet the local situation and allow scooters to directly turn left.