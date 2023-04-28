Taiwan’s GDP per capita exceeds South Korea’s for first time in 10 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita exceeded South Korea’s in 2022 for the first time in a decade due to consistent higher average growth, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Friday (April 28).

The average GDP per person in Taiwan reached US$32,811 (NT$1 million) in Taiwan, while South Korea recorded US$32,237 for last year, per CNA. The growth of the semiconductor industry and the return of Taiwanese investors from overseas helped Taiwan achieve an average yearly GDP growth of 3.2% over the past decade, while South Korea suffered under a declining currency to book only 2.6% growth per year.

The size of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector grew by a yearly average of 5.5% from 2013 to 2021, while in South Korea, manufacturing only expanded by an average of 2.8% per year during the same period.

Exports also revealed a different pace of growth for the two countries, with an average annual growth rate of 4.6% for Taiwan and of 2.2% for South Korea, with the global average standing at 3%, according to MOEA data.

The gap in exports between the two has been narrowing over the past 10 years, as South Korea exported 1.8 times more than Taiwan in 2013, but 1.4 times more in 2021, the Economic Daily News reported.