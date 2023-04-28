Global Janitorial Services Market Breadth Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% in Prediction Era 2032

Global Janitorial Services Market size was estimated at USD 284.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 190.5 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Janitorial services refer to the professional cleaning and maintenance services provided to commercial and residential properties, including offices, hospitals, schools, and homes. These services typically include dusting, vacuuming, mopping, trash removal, and restroom cleaning. Here’s an overview of the drivers, opportunities, challenges, and recent developments in the janitorial services industry:

Drivers:

Increased demand for cleaning and disinfection services due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Growing awareness of the benefits of a clean and healthy environment for productivity and well-being

Expansion of the commercial and residential real estate sectors

Advancements in technology and equipment that improve cleaning efficiency and effectiveness

Competitive Landscape

Some of the well-known Janitorial Services market players cited in the report:

ABM Industries, Inc.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

Coverall North America, Inc.

Jani-King International, Inc.

Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.

National Service Consortium

ISS Group

Mitie Group PLC

WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Aveco Holding AG)

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

Other Key Players

Opportunities:

Expansion into new geographic markets or customer segments

Offering specialized cleaning services, such as eco-friendly or high-tech cleaning solutions

Developing long-term contracts with commercial clients

Leveraging technology to improve service quality and operational efficiency

Challenges:

Intense competition among service providers

High labor costs and turnover rates in the industry

Difficulty in maintaining consistent service quality across multiple locations

Increasing pressure to adopt sustainable cleaning practices

Recent Developments:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased demand for disinfection services and the adoption of new cleaning protocols and technologies, such as electrostatic sprayers and UV-C light disinfection.

Janitorial companies are investing in technology to improve communication with clients and streamline operations, such as mobile apps and automated scheduling systems.

There is a growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning products and practices, including the use of green cleaning chemicals and microfiber cleaning cloths.

Global Janitorial Services Market Segmentation

As mentioned above the global Janitorial Services market is categorized into a number of segments such as product type, end use sector, and different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis for every segment in terms of market size and various growth opportunities in the Janitorial Services market across different regions. The regions that influence the current nature and future status of the Janitorial Services market are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa.

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By End-Use

Standard Cleaning

Damage Restoration Cleaning

Floor Care services

Exterior Window Cleaning

Other End-Uses

