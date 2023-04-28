Home Fragrances Market Forecast To Grow USD 13.64 Billion During 2023-2032

The Home Fragrances market size crossed USD 9.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period.

This market report on Home Fragrances offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, taking into consideration past, present, and future trends. The report explores such aspects as trends, forecasts of share, production, and future growth. The report also highlights the latest technologies and trends that players are using to advance their business. Profitability and product knowledge, among other things, as well as revenue and industry growth rates, end-users, etc., are all covered. All of these are covered to give clients additional market knowledge. The report contains historical data from 2022, with forecasts for 2023-2032. This provides clients with additional information about the market.

Market Overview

The fragrance industry is not limited to incense and perfumes. Fragrances are now a part of everyday life. Fragrances have undergone a major transition from being personal care products to becoming essentials for the home and automobile. Home fragrances are gaining popularity and becoming a part of our lifestyle.

Home fragrance products are booming in the market, thanks to new products that look good, personalization and natural ingredients. Home fragrances are in high demand due to the increasing demand for essential oils. Home fragrances are important to improve one’s health and quality of life. Home fragrances are in high demand as consumers develop a strong emotional connection with their homes. This aspect has contributed significantly to the global growth of the home fragrance industry.

The market has grown due to the increasing demand from customers for fresh, exclusive fragrances and for removing unpleasant smells. Home Fragrance Market is expected to be hampered by the growing perception among consumers of the negative effects that synthetic fragrances can have, including headaches, nausea, dizziness and respiratory distress. Toxins in home fragrances, such as formaldehyde and alcohol among others, will hamper the growth of the Home Fragrance market. Home fragrance products can be expensive. This is hampering business development, and will likely restrain the market’s growth.

The focus of manufacturers is increasingly on developing innovative home fragrance products which can be controlled remotely using a smartphone. Manufacturers can now create cutting-edge products to drive market growth.

Key Market Players included in the Home Fragrances report:

C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Procter & Gamble Company

Newell Brands Inc.

L Brands Inc.

NEST Fragrances LLC

Seda France, Inc.

Illume Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Beaumont Products, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

Segmentation by product type:

Sprays

Sachets

Electric air fresheners

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Online channel

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market for candles, with the United States being the largest consumer. The market is driven by the increasing demand for scented and decorative candles, as well as the popularity of candles for religious and spiritual purposes. The market is also influenced by the growing trend of eco-friendly and natural candles.

The candle market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for decorative and aromatic candles, especially in China, India, and Japan. The market is also influenced by the growing trend of using candles for religious and spiritual purposes. The market is expected to further grow due to the rise in disposable income and the increasing popularity of home décor.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 9.15 billion Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 13.64 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.54% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

