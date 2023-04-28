Taiwan deputy foreign minister heads to Marshall Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) on Thursday (April 27) departed for the Marshall Islands, where he will celebrate the country’s 44th National Day on May 1.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) appointed Tien as a special envoy to showcase Taiwan's value and commitment to deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

During his trip, Tien will also host a commemorative reception marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands. He is slated to meet with Marshall Islands President David Kabua, Foreign and Trade Minister Kitlang Kabua, and Legislature Speaker Kenneth Kedi to discuss various topics of mutual interest.

As one of Taiwan's Pacific allies, the Marshall Islands has been a steadfast supporter of Taiwan's participation in international organizations, including the U.N., the World Health Organization, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the International Civil Aviation Organization, MOFA said. The two countries have also cooperated closely and achieved significant progress in areas such as infrastructure, public health, climate change, clean energy, ICT, agriculture and fisheries, education, culture, and women's empowerment, the ministry added.

Last month, Kabua visited Taiwan on his first official overseas trip since taking office in 2020. His trip was meant to deepen friendship and boost exchanges between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands.

Kabua has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan and is vocal about Taiwan’s international participation during global conferences.