Terry Gou rejects independence, pledges 'different kind of future' for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Kuomintang (KMT) prepares to announce its nominee for the 2024 presidential election sometime in late May, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and business tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) are drawing the most media attention as potential picks for the party.



On Thursday (Feb. 27), Gou gave a lecture at Tunghai University in Taichung in front of an audience of about 200. During his remarks, the Foxconn founder made clear that he does not support independence for Taiwan. “If there’s no independence, there won’t be any war,” Gou said.

When asked what he would do if he became “Taiwan’s CEO,” Gou replied by saying “I would be a different kind of CEO. If Taiwan gives me managerial power, there will certainly be a lot of changes. Taiwan will move toward a different kind of future,” reported UDN.



“Taiwan shouldn’t be an ammunition depot, but a technological island. If we just insist we are not independent, focus on technology and respect people, then everyone can make money,” Gou said.

“If I am elected, there won’t be any communist (Chinese) planes coming to Taiwan,” he said, reported UDN. During his presentation, Gou also introduced the expression, “Investing in Taiwan, My Only Home,” as a potential campaign slogan.



Gou said that his focus would be on economic development and cooperation with China. He also said that attacking Taiwan is not the main priority of the Chinese government.

Touting his credentials as an effective CEO, Gou said, “I am a person who can change Taiwan, and tell everyone which way Taiwan should go.”