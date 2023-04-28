Video shows Taiwanese high jumper leap record 1.82 m

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Middle school athlete Lin Pei-hsuan (林沛萱) on Thursday (April 27) set another conference record in the women's high jump competition and the seventh highest in Taiwan's history.

While competing in the pentathlon at the National Middle School Athletic Games held in Hsinchu County, Lin leaped 1.81 meters in the high jump, shattering the conference record of 1.80 set by Tang Li-wen (唐莉文) from Hsinchu's Zhudong Junior High School in 1991. This made her only the third female middle student in Taiwan's history to meet the standards for the Asian Games, and the first since Taiwan returned to the international competition under the name of Chinese Taipei in 1990.

In the women's high jump competition on Thursday, the 15-year-old Lin started out by leaping 1.60 m. However, she failed to make 1.63 meters twice.



Lin clears 1.82 m mark. (112sport photo)

Lin moved on to the next height of 1.69, which she successfully cleared. She then decided to challenge 1.82 m and after a well-executed jump, she soared over the bar and celebrated upon landing.

Lin's mark of 1.82 m was a personal best and a new conference record in the event. Taiwan's national record in the women's high jump is 1.90 m, which was set by Li Ching-ching (李晴晴) in 2021.

In an interview with the media, Lin said, "Yesterday, my body was very sore after pushing myself to the limit. In today's trial jumps, I didn't pass two attempts at 1.63 meters, and I was very worried. I didn't expect that the final result could be improved by another centimeter. It feels a little incredible," reported CNA.



Lin stands next to her new record height of 1.82 m. (Facebook.com, ccchchg photo)

The Taoyuan native, who has never competed abroad, will go to Japan to compete in a track meet. Her coach Chen Hung-chieh (陳鴻傑) told the news agency: "I am very happy that she broke through her personal best again, but considering that she will have to compete in a week, she is not allowed to continue to try to reach new heights to avoid injuries."