Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton visits Taiwan’s DPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton found a high degree of consensus on regional issues during a visit to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), reports said Friday (April 28).

The former Trump administration official arrived in Taiwan Wednesday (April 26) for a stay during which he was expected to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and to address two meetings of pro-Taiwan independence groups.

While he expressed concern about the Indo-Pacific region, both sides reached a consensus about Taiwan’s role and responsibility in maintaining peace and stability, during his discussions with the ruling party, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Bolton is expected to run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, but he never mentioned domestic politics, according to lawmaker Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), the DPP’s policy chief. He added it was the January 2024 presidential election in Taiwan he was more interested in during the meeting.

Lo added that possible developments inside Taiwan, in China, and in cross-strait relations were the chief topics of the conversations Friday. Bolton is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the World Taiwanese Congress and an address at a banquet by the Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) during his stay in Taiwan.