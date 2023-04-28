Translation Service Market Global Industry Analysis by Competition, Growth, and Development Suggestions 2030

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the global Translation Service Market. This comprehensive report offers the latest data on the market and provides insights into its growth prospects and challenges.

One of the tools used in this report to evaluate the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities. The report also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Global translation service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and reach the market value of US$ 81,647.4 million by 2030. It is projected to offer a growth opportunity worth US$ 33,951.3 million during the forecast period 2022–2030. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the global Translation Service Market include

BIG Language Solutions

Certified Languages International

Global Talk

Keyword Studios

LanguageLine Solutions

Languagewire

Lionbridge

LOGOS GROUP

RWS Holdings

Semantix

Text Master

Translate Plus

The Language Services Bureau

TransPerfect

Welocalize

Other Prominent Players

The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Translation Service Market includes

By Service

Medical

Financial

Judicial

Technical Translation

Administrative Translation

Website Translation

Others

By Technology

Machine Translation (MT)

Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT)

Neural machine translation

Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT)

Human Written Translation Literary Translation



By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Legal

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Thailand Vietnam Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



