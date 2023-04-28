Space Traffic Management Market Sales, Revenue Value, Industry Expansion Strategies 2030

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Space Traffic Management Market. This comprehensive report offers the latest data on the market and provides insights into its growth prospects and challenges.

One of the tools used in this report to evaluate the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities. The report also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Global space traffic management market was valued at US$ 13,219.9 million in 2021 and is projected to offer a growth opportunity of over US$ 13,121.4 million during 2022-2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the Space Traffic Management Market include

Airbus Group

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Company

Exolaunch

HyImpulse Technologies

Kayhan Space Corp.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Aerospace Corporation

Other Prominent Players

The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Space Traffic Management Market includes

By Component

Hardware Sensors Cameras Others

Solution Traffic Analytics Smart Surveillance Others

Services Space Monitoring & Tracking Service Space Data Management Service Space Operation Service Space Warning Service Space Conflict Management Service



By Traffic Type

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Others

By Orbit Type

Geostationary orbit (GEO)

Low Earth orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth orbit (MEO)

By Application

Space Situational Awareness Space Weather Orbiting Space Objects Natural Space Debris

Space Debris Remediation Low-Cost Active Debris Removal (LCADR) Space Debris Removal Space Debris Monitoring On-Orbit Servicing Tethered-Net Removal Technology

Space Orbit Management

Launch Vehicle Operations

Others

By Industry

Commercial

Military

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Saudi Arabia Iran Israel Jordan Iraq Kuwait Qatar UAE Turkey Rest of Middle East

South America

North Africa Algeria Egypt Libya Morocco Rest of North Africa



