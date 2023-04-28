Cut Flowers Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Analysis, Future Potential 2030

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Cut Flowers Market. This comprehensive report offers the latest data on the market and provides insights into its growth prospects and challenges.

The report also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

lobal Cut Flowers Market generated revenue of US$ 28,891.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 47,965.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the global keyword market include

Afriflora Sher

Dümmen Orange

Karen Roses

MultiFlora

Oserian

Rosebud Limited

Selecta one

The Kariki Group

The Queen’s Flowers

Washington Bulb Co., Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global keyword market includes

Segmentation Overview

By Type

Rose

Chrysanthemum

Carnation

Gerbera

Anthurium

Orchids

Gladiolus

Tuberose

Others

By Application

Home

Commercial Restaurants & Cafes Hotels Airports Wedding Destinations Salon Others



By Flower Color

White

Purple, Lavender or Blue

Yellow or orange

Red pink

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Store/Florists



By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Qatar Kuwait Iraq Madagascar Kenya Rest of Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

