Supercapacitors Market Global Industry Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis, Forecast 2030

Global supercapacitors market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 18,656.3 million by 2030 and offer a growth opportunity of US$ 15,736.7 million during the forecast period 2022–2030. Further, the market is observed to record a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

The leading companies in the Supercapacitors Market include

ADA TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Beijing HCC Energy

CD Aero, LLC

Cornell Dubilier

Eaton Corporation plc

F.W. Webb Company

Jinzhou Kaimei Power Co. Ltd (KAM)

Liaoning Brother Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

The segmentation overview of the Supercapacitors Market includes

By Type

Coin Cell supercapacitors

Winding supercapacitors

Combined supercapacitors

Module supercapacitors

High Temperature Super Capacitors

Hybrid Supercapacitors

By Electrode Material

Carbon-Based supercapacitors

Metal Oxide–Based supercapacitors

Conducting Polymer–Based supercapacitors

Composite-Based supercapacitors

By Capacitance

Low (0.1uF–400F)

Medium (400F–900F)

High (900F–1300F)

By Industry

Automotive

Energy

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

