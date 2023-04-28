France parliament committed to security in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The French parliament is pushing the French government to pay closer attention to the security situation in the Taiwan Strait, French Senator Alain Richard said during his meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (April 28).

The recent passage of the French navy's Floreal-class surveillance frigate, Prairial, through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the results of their commitment to this goal, Richard said. The senator said he hopes mutual trust and friendly relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

The purpose of his visit was to convey a message of recognition and respect for Taiwan's friendship, and to pay tribute to the progress made by Taiwan's society in various fields, especially in demonstrating freedom and democracy, Richard, who is the chair of the senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, said the French public is paying more attention to Taiwan.

Richard said the French parliament works to support France’s ties with other countries, including Taiwan, and to strengthen mutual trust and security cooperation. This is particularly important given the current tense situation in the world.

Tsai said that thanks to Richard's efforts, Taiwan-France parliamentary exchanges have become institutionalized. Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) led a delegation to France last July, while Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) led a delegation this month.

Tsai emphasized that Taiwan and France share the values of democracy and freedom and are important economic and trade partners. This month, the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce held its first physical conference since the pandemic in Paris, demonstrating the close cooperation between Taiwan and France in the fields of economy and trade, she noted.

The president said Taiwan will continue to play a key role in the path of global democracy and economic development. She hoped that Taiwan and France would continue to improve bilateral relations and achieve more fruitful results by cooperating in various fields.

Richard arrived in Taiwan on April 24, leading a five-member delegation to exchange views on regional security and bilateral cooperation with Taiwan government officials.

Last week, Eric Bothorel, chair of the French National Assembly's Taiwan Friendship Group, also led a delegation to Taiwan.