Police arrest 14 gang members after New Taipei shootings in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Thursday (April 27), New Taipei police arrested over a dozen gang members connected to a turf dispute and shootings that occurred in April.

Following two shooting incidents involving teenage assailants that targeted a pawnshop in New Taipei’s Tucheng District, police launched an investigation into a criminal gang identified as the Hongren Faction of the Bamboo Union. On Thursday evening, officers raided residences in the districts of Banqiao, Zhonghe, and Luzhou, as well as two residences in Yunlin and Hualien Counties, arresting 14 individuals.

According to a report from UDN, several members of the Hongren Group’s central leadership were arrested, including a 27-year-old surnamed Jian (簡) and a 32-year-old surnamed Wu (吳), along with two deputy section leaders, surnamed Yang (楊) and Chen (陳). Other arrests included accomplices who helped organize and carry out the April 20 shooting.



Modified rifles, similar to the one used in the shooting, were reportedly seized from a temple in Banqiao that was controlled by the Hongren Group, reports UDN.



Police officers seized over NT$2.2 million (US$72,000) during the operation, along with multiple weapons including knives, clubs, batons, and axes. Membership lists and financial records of the Hongren Group were also seized, along with 18 mobile phones.

One leader of the Hongren Group, surnamed Lin (林) has reportedly fled to Malaysia to evade arrest. To date, 26 people have been arrested and interrogated in connection with the dispute between the Hongren faction of the Bamboo Union and the rival Huashan Gang, reportedly based in Banqiao, with nine individuals currently being held by authorities.