AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/28 15:06
Activists protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Friday, April 21, 2023. Extinction Rebellion and other environmental groups are protesti...
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm in war-hit Avdiivka, Donetsk region, U...
Smoke rises from buildings in this aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, We...
A hydrogen train approaches the station in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United ...
A worker removes a giant banner with the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, at the end of a rally by Istanbul Mayor and main op...
Police and local residents load the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult into the back of a truck in the village of Shakahola, near the coast...
A bagpiper looks down onto a cemetery during an ANZAC Day dawn service at Buttes New British Cemetery in Zonnebeke, Belgium on Tuesday, April 25, 2023...
Police remove the pavement next to the hand of an climate activist during a protest against the climate policy of the German government in Berlin, Ger...
A man cuts asparagus in a field near Schrobenhausen, Germany, Thursday, April 27, 2023. The region north of Munich is well known to produce some of th...
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, right, welcomes Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva to the Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday,...

April 21-27, 2023

A week in which climate activists demonstrated in various cities across Europe, while victims of a religious cult were exhumed in Kenya. Anzac Day was commemorated, the national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand for those who served in all wars.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue.

