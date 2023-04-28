[ CAGR of 24.5% ] Mobile Payments Market Forecasting Market Size and Share in 2023-2031

>>Looking ahead to 2023, there are several key trends and issues that are likely to have a significant impact on the global market.

First and foremost, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a major geopolitical concern that is likely to continue to affect international relations and global markets.

As the world continues to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will likely be opportunities for businesses to capitalize on pent-up demand and shifting consumer preferences.

Trade tensions between nations remain a concern, with some predicting that they could escalate to an unprecedented scale.

In terms of market share, the top competitors globally will continue to dominate their respective industries, with their market share percentages reflecting their level of success.

Geographically, businesses will need to consider their presence in different markets, taking into account factors such as the strength of their position (whether it is strong, active, niche, or trivial), as well as the overall economic health of those markets.

To outperform in the market, businesses will need to carefully consider their strategy and take proactive steps to stay ahead of the competition. This may involve investing in new technologies, developing innovative products or services, and expanding into new markets. Additionally, businesses should keep a close eye on economic trends and indicators, adjusting their strategies as necessary to ensure continued success.

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Mobile Payments market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Mobile Payments market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the Mobile Payments industry.

2.How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

To provide a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within an industry, we consider not only prominent global enterprises but also regional small and medium-sized companies that play significant roles and have the potential for growth. Our approach aims to present a complete picture of the key players in the industry.

The mobile payments market was valued at USD 1449.56 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 5399.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

PayPal, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, AliPay, and WeChat Pay are just a few of the mobile payment applications that businesses and services around the world are rapidly adopting and integrating to accept payments. This trend is expected to continue for many years to come due to the rapid growth of online retailing, daily commerce, and a changing lifestyle.

Highlights Mobile phones, particularly smartphones, have become a necessity for individuals due to the rapidly expanding global economy. In a similar vein, the internet has also become an integral part of many people’s daily lives. The mobile payment market is expanding as a result of this increase in smartphone and internet usage worldwide.

Due to the significant expansion of the sector, the businesses are making significant investments in mobile payment technology. For instance, WhatsApp is collaborating with ICICI Bank to introduce a mobile payment feature through UPI in the Indian market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Mobile Payments Industry.

A huge opportunity for vendors is the fact that numerous governments are also encouraging banks to construct infrastructure to enable safe and secure mobile payments in rural areas.

The industry faces a significant challenge in bridging the gap between awareness and use of this technology.

The e-commerce industry is in a booming phase thanks to the growing number of mobile devices worldwide and high-speed cellular networks. Key Market Trends E-commerce to Drive the Mobile

The rising number of information examination devices and huge information investigation are assisting the merchants with redoing their contributions expanding the chance of a deal.

As indicated by the Web based business Establishment, over 25% of the buyers buy week after week by means of cell phones, where the vast majority of the buys being made structure retailer’s application or site.

This scenario is anticipated to further boost the mobile payments market due to the growing number of omni-channel vendors worldwide, particularly in Asia-Pacific nations like India and China.

The digital payments market in India is estimated to be worth USD 200 billion and will reach USD 1 trillion by 2023, according to a Credit Suisse report. The market is becoming quite appealing for other businesses to establish their services as a result of the entry of companies like Paytm and Google Pay.

Additionally, Computerized India crusade drove by the public authority is empowering individuals to utilize the advanced assistance and installments. With a population of 1.32 billion, Indians are slowly changing and becoming interested in digital services, paving the way for the mobile payment market.

New Market Opportunities for Mobile Payments in the Asia-Pacific Region The Asia-Pacific region is increasingly being adopted for its electronic payment models. The mobile payment market is expanding in countries like India, Japan, China, and Australia by providing a stable ecosystem.

The recent demonetization law in India has raised awareness of alternatives to cash, which is the primary mode of transaction across the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2018, Visa Inc. claims that the company sold more than 20 million contactless cards in India. The organization additionally uncovers that the contactless installment strategy and QR exchanges make over 25% of the exchanges handled by Visa in India.

On the other hand, nations like Australia are developing into market leaders in mobile payment. Visa Inc. says that 79% of transactions in the country are done electronically, leaving only 21% in cash.

The portable installments market is pushing toward a divided state because of the rising unmistakable quality and convenience of versatile installments and passage of new players in this succeeding business sector. Google LLC, Samsung Group, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., PayPal Inc., MasterCard PLC, Visa Inc., American Express Co., Mahindra ComViva, Orange SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Alipay.com Co. Ltd. are some of the major players in the market.

In April 2019, Orange launched its first “Orange Digital Centre” in Tunisia, where it is participating in the digital transformation of Africa and the Middle East.

In February 2019, Visa and Planeta Informatica announced the availability of brand-new technology that makes it easier and cheaper than ever for public transportation operators worldwide to implement contactless payments.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

