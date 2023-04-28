[ CAGR of 3.71% ] Data Center Power Market Unlocking Growth Potential in the Market: Business Expansion Strategies

>>Looking ahead to 2023, there are several key trends and issues that are likely to have a significant impact on the global market.

The data center power market was valued at USD 16.42 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 20.18 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.71%.

A major trend is that programmable power opens up new possibilities for agility and efficiency. Data center operators will have a new set of levers to help improve data center performance, including configurable and intelligent management tools, lithium-ion batteries, and other new forms of energy storage. Additionally, AI-based approaches to analyzing data center risk and efficiency will be demonstrated on a large scale, including through brand-new cloud services. This will lead to widespread acceptance and high levels of adoption, which will drive the market in the future.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Data Center Power Industry.

Key Features

Rising reception of uber server farms is driving the market. A business may be able to take advantage of certain local advantages, such as low energy costs, favorable climate, or the availability of alternative energy sources, by implementing fewer mega data centers based on their locations. Hardware utilization is significantly increased thanks to virtualization, and the company is able to reduce the number of servers and storage devices that consume power.

The market is being driven by increasing use of cloud computing, which is leading to the development of enormous hyperscale cloud data centers. Cisco says that Internet of Things (IoT) applications like connected cars, smart cities, and health devices are driving the rapid growth of data center traffic, which is expected to reach 19.5 zettabytes (ZB) per year by 2021. Microsoft’s Azure cloud has not produced any carbon emissions, and half of the energy it uses now comes from 1.2 gigawatts of wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. The company expects to make 60 percent by 2020 and 100 percent for their data center infrastructure at some point in the future.

However, higher investment is stifling market expansion because the primary areas of investment are data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions, cabling, and power facilities, all of which require high initial investment costs.

The hyperscale data center is gaining significant market share in large technology companies. Data centers contain thousands of servers of varying ages, and when a server is plugged in, it consumes electricity continuously for 24 hours. In order to handle the significant increase in energy consumption that these data centers will experience, it is necessary to continue making advancements in the design of server racks and storage systems. In infrastructure-efficient spaces, hyperscale data centers operate servers at a higher utilization rate, which can result in significant overall energy savings.

Enterprises that manage thousands of servers and store a large amount of data make use of hyperscale datacenters, some of which will reach Exascale levels by 2020 (1×1018 bytes of total storage capacity). To cut costs, hyperscale data centers strive for efficiency. The company is able to restructure its cooling requirements, incur lower energy costs, and install more compute for the same amount of cooling thanks to these new levels of efficiency.

Versatility is a significant element of these new age server farms and the servers are more developed for customization fit. Using this formula, cloud-based companies like Google and Facebook construct supercomputers to meet their hyperscale requirements. In order to increase power savings, many utilize cutting-edge resources like New Photonic Connectors and embedded optical modules in addition to running on Linux.

In Sep 2018, Facebook constructed a hyperscale server farm in Singapore, which is upheld by 100% environmentally friendly power. The new State Point Liquid Cooling (SPLC) system in the data center reduces water and power use to a minimum. Tests have shown that infrastructure can reduce peak water use by more than 20% in climates like Singapore.

North America to Gain a Significant Market Share The demand for new data center infrastructures is being driven by the expansion of mobile broadband, big data analytics, and cloud computing in North America.

The world’s largest software companies are based in North America. This is where the headquarters of Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter are all located. To ensure that customers are not harmed in any way, enormous servers handle traffic from all over the world. These gigantic server farms need cooling to keep them functional. It is currently expanding and is the largest market for data center cooling.

The pattern of involving sustainable assets for driving the server farms is clear across the area. For example, Siemens, alongside Microsoft and FuelCell Energy arrangements, carried out another server farm in the US, which is producing power for its waiters totally from sustainable sources changing over biogas from a sewage treatment plant into power and water.

In the locale, Schneider Electric’s server farm division, the organization is viewing at direct fluid cooling as its next large development region, and expects hyper-scale server farm administrators and cloud stages, to drive the greater part of the interest in the district for power arrangements that keep the framework and administrations reliable. Data centers can charge a premium for each service category based on the level of uptime they provide.

The competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with multiple vendors operating in the data center power market. Players are employing a variety of tactics, including partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

There is intense competition as a result of various government and private data center construction initiatives. Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Technology Inc., and others are major players. Green Mountain AS and Schneider Electric announced in June 2019 that they would be adding 3MW of data center capacity to the DC2-Telemark site.

Green Mountain used a prefabricated EcoStruxure Modular Data Center from Schneider Electric to meet customer requirements and achieve rapid deployment at the brown field development. For ongoing, dependable, and effective data center operations, Schneider Electric’s integrated solution combines IoT-driven EcoStruxure management software with cutting-edge, high efficiency physical infrastructure.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

