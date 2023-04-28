3D Telepresence Market Assessing the Impact of New Technologies on the Market in 2023-2031

>>Looking ahead to 2023, there are several key trends and issues that are likely to have a significant impact on the global market.

First and foremost, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a major geopolitical concern that is likely to continue to affect international relations and global markets.

As the world continues to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will likely be opportunities for businesses to capitalize on pent-up demand and shifting consumer preferences.

Trade tensions between nations remain a concern, with some predicting that they could escalate to an unprecedented scale.

In terms of market share, the top competitors globally will continue to dominate their respective industries, with their market share percentages reflecting their level of success.

Geographically, businesses will need to consider their presence in different markets, taking into account factors such as the strength of their position (whether it is strong, active, niche, or trivial), as well as the overall economic health of those markets.

To outperform in the market, businesses will need to carefully consider their strategy and take proactive steps to stay ahead of the competition. This may involve investing in new technologies, developing innovative products or services, and expanding into new markets. Additionally, businesses should keep a close eye on economic trends and indicators, adjusting their strategies as necessary to ensure continued success.

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the 3D Telepresence market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the 3D Telepresence market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the 3D Telepresence industry.

2.How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

To provide a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within an industry, we consider not only prominent global enterprises but also regional small and medium-sized companies that play significant roles and have the potential for growth. Our approach aims to present a complete picture of the key players in the industry.

A new collaborative platform known as 3D telepresence is anticipated to emerge as a result of the expanding use of cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality and mixed reality.

Highlights Audio and video applications, such as Google Hangouts, Facetime, Skype, and other video conferencing platforms for the office, can now be used in conjunction to facilitate remote communication across businesses.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this 3D Telepresence Industry.

Albeit the nature of involvement, as to sound and visual transmission, has fundamentally worked on throughout the long term, the 2D video innovation has a few inborn downsides, similar to loss of non-verbal signals, for example, eye to eye connection and motions, which can’t be moderated without any problem. 3D telepresence, which facilitates the rendering and streaming of 3D video data between two or more parties and addresses some of these issues, is gaining global acceptance.

Companies like Cisco are developing smart conference rooms, such as the Spark system, which consists of a bundle of cameras, 4K screen speakers, and supporting devices. On the other hand, technological advancements are producing experiences that are more lifelike through technologies like telepresence.

Organizations like Cisco, Microsoft, Teliris, Huwaei, Sony, among others are the early participants in the telepresence space.

Interoperability between telepresence systems from different manufacturers and compatibility of the technology with telecom networks have been overcome since its inception.

Although the technology has been demonstrated in a number of entertainment demonstrations, such as Musion 3D, the high cost of 3D systems in comparison to 2D telepresence/video conferencing has limited its practical applications to this point.

The remote customer’s digital representations could be rendered over the real world, creating a mixed-reality experience, by utilizing recent advancements in augmented reality (AR) and 3D, such as Atheer AiR Glasses, Google Glass, and Microsoft HoloLens.

It is anticipated that the need for immersive experiences and remote working will gain momentum following the pandemic. As a result, 3D telepresence systems are crucial to the workflow’s security.

Key Market Trends Expected to Drive Growth Enhanced User Experience Tele-immersion technology and 3D technology give remote users a greater sense of presence, whether they are bundled with virtual or augmented reality (AR). Beside upgrading the client experience, as far as correspondence, which is as of now performed with 2D video conferencing, there is a likely utilization of this innovation in a few different regions that would decrease the requirement for movement.

In addition, the demand for these solutions is anticipated to be driven by applications in design, manufacturing, medicine, physical sciences, architecture, astronomy, digital humanities, and education, among others, where multidisciplinary teams must closely collaborate with 3D data or models.

In addition, initiatives promoting the use of common video conferencing to gain practical experience are propelling market expansion. For instance, Facebook Reality Labs researchers announced in July 2020 the creation of a photorealistic avatar-based virtual telepresence system with the goal of capturing and conveying the gaze and eye contact signals of social interactions in the real world.

Due to quick decision-making, reduced travel time and costs, and the use of 3D telepresence systems, a company’s productivity could rise by up to 40%, according to statistical forecasts.

Europe to Hold the Majority of the Market Diverse studies are being carried out to guarantee an immersive experience with 3D telepresence systems. For instance, researchers at De Montfort University in Leicester, UK, are currently working on a project to create new algorithms that have the potential to lessen the lossy compression of point clouds, which is a common feature of 3D telepresence.

Free-viewpoint rendering and the incorporation of both natural and artificial objects are just two of the many benefits of 3D point clouds that set them apart from conventional video technology. The OPT-PCC project, which is funded by the EU, is working on new data compression algorithms that aim to improve image rate-distortion performance by compressing data efficiently. This could increase storage capacity and make better use of bandwidth.

The 3D telepresence market is anticipated to expand as a result of the expanding use of cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality (AR) and magnetic resonance (MR).

The UK government had announced an investment of EUR 400 million in June 2020 as part of its industrial development strategy to support cutting-edge national R&D projects that also include immersive technologies like AR, VR, and MR. Businesses based in the UK are anticipated to have more opportunities to develop innovative apps, tools, and virtual experiences as a result of these investments.

Mixed reality (MR) startups are regularly attracting funding from investors for product innovations in order to capitalize on market growth opportunities. For instance, Zapper announced that it would raise funds for its $30 MR device. The latest version of the startup’s app was recently made available.

In a similar vein, in October 2019, the London-based startup Hyper created an innovative MR co-design platform that provides a remedy for the bottlenecks and time-consuming prototyping process.

Landscape of Competition There are a lot of players in the 3D Telepresence Market, which makes it very fragmented. TelePresence Tech, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Teliris, Inc. (Dimension Data), Digital Video Enterprises Inc., Musion, Polycom Inc., and ZTE Corporation are some of the market’s major players. The following are some significant recent market developments:

In June 2020, Microsoft added new AI-powered features to its photos app. The Microsoft Photos app will be able to identify distinct individuals across the user’s entire collection of images, making it simpler to organize shots according to their content and to create individualized slideshows featuring a particular person.

In October 2020, ZTE Corporation and China Unicorn established a smart community based on FTTH. They said that a novel smart community deployment based on a FTTH network had been successfully tested in Yinchuan, China. Smart community services can now be delivered over the existing broadband infrastructure of the Passive Optical Network (PON) thanks to this trial.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

