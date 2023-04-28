Marketing Automation Software Market Key Trends and Drivers Shaping the Market in 2023-2031

>>Looking ahead to 2023, there are several key trends and issues that are likely to have a significant impact on the global market.

First and foremost, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a major geopolitical concern that is likely to continue to affect international relations and global markets.

As the world continues to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will likely be opportunities for businesses to capitalize on pent-up demand and shifting consumer preferences.

Trade tensions between nations remain a concern, with some predicting that they could escalate to an unprecedented scale.

In terms of market share, the top competitors globally will continue to dominate their respective industries, with their market share percentages reflecting their level of success.

Geographically, businesses will need to consider their presence in different markets, taking into account factors such as the strength of their position (whether it is strong, active, niche, or trivial), as well as the overall economic health of those markets.

To outperform in the market, businesses will need to carefully consider their strategy and take proactive steps to stay ahead of the competition. This may involve investing in new technologies, developing innovative products or services, and expanding into new markets. Additionally, businesses should keep a close eye on economic trends and indicators, adjusting their strategies as necessary to ensure continued success.

»»Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures«« : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/market-3/16-13-1251

Customer-centric

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Marketing Automation Software market?

Certainly. The report has taken into account the impact of both COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Keyword market. These events have had a significant effect on global supply chains and the pricing of raw materials, and we have addressed their influence in detail throughout the report, particularly in dedicated chapters on the Keyword industry.

2.How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

To provide a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within an industry, we consider not only prominent global enterprises but also regional small and medium-sized companies that play significant roles and have the potential for growth. Our approach aims to present a complete picture of the key players in the industry.

ANALYZING THE IMPACT OF THIS MARKET – REQUEST INDUSTRY REPORT HERE.

The market for marketing automation software was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.46 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.67% over the forecast period (2021-2027).”

Marketing services are seeing an increase in spending due to the growing significance of marketing in generating sales and retaining customers.

>>Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/market-3/16-13-1251

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Marketing Automation Software Industry.

Highlights: Marketing managers are strategically investing in marketing automation solutions and tools to adopt the most recent digital marketing trends in order to keep businesses current with global technological disruptions.

When the COVID-19 epidemic started, many B2B marketing companies decided to “play it safe” and cut back on their marketing budgets until they could evaluate the impact on their businesses and the economy improved. A Hubspot survey found that almost half of businesses reduced their marketing budgets by 1 percent to 25 percent. The majority of B2B marketing businesses reported budget cuts of +26 percent in the first quarter of 2020; however, some of the budgets have been restored, resulting in lower overall budget cuts as a result of the pandemic.

Marketing managers are making significant investments in SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, and other forms of marketing to support and increase sales. As per a distributed article by Publicizing Age, in 2019, the complete showcasing administrations spending added up to an expected amount of USD 248.9 billion, out of which the larger part was credited to deals advancement.

Marketing services spending increased from USD 375.19 billion in 2012 to USD 457.60 billion in 2018, according to, one of the largest advertising media companies in the world in terms of billings. Also, Drift.com Inc. said in April 2018 that it had raised USD 107 million to improve its marketing and sales platform. Organic visibility is anticipated to rise in the future as a result of the expansion of social media marketing campaigns. As a result, the need for effective marketing is anticipated to rise in the future, as is the increase in spending and investments in the development of effective marketing solutions.

>>Download free sample of this report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/market-3/16-13-1251

By increasing their spending on social media marketing, a number of brands attempt to increase their return on investment (ROI). By replicating Google’s Adwords platform, social media advertisement targeting is likely to become highly targeted. Key Market Trends Entertainment and Media Expected to Have a Significant Market Share Virtual reality (VR), over-the-top (OTT) video, and online advertising are projected to be among the fastest-growing revenue generators for entertainment and media companies in developing economies where technology adoption is dominant, such as the United States, which is a dominant internet advertising and marketing market, and globally.

In addition, 2018 saw a 50% increase in brands’ social media budgets, which is expected to increase even further in 2019. Because of these trends, more internet marketing is needed, and automation is being used more and more for these activities, there is a lot of room for the vendors in the market that was studied.

With cell phone reception coming to almost 30% of the worldwide portable client base, the information age has dramatically expanded. These statistics further demonstrate the significance of mobile-optimized marketing and automation software.

In addition, smartphone penetration in the entertainment and media industry in the United States was second highest in 2018. As a result, during the forecast period, the entertainment and media industry is anticipated to accelerate its adoption of marketing automation software.

According to, the media and entertainment industries have the highest open email rates worldwide. Media and entertainment companies can use segmented marketing data (based on demographics and interest) to direct specific content using customer insights from social media analytics tools.

>>Enquire before purchasing this report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/market-3/16-13-1251

For instance, the enormous consumer demand has positioned the entertainment and media industries in India and Canada on the verge of a strong phase of growth, supported by digitization and rising advertising revenues. The M&E infrastructure has been significantly developed as a result of the increasing rate of investments made in the region by major foreign media and entertainment companies.

The marketing automation software market in Europe is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period due to increased social media penetration and increased marketing investment by most regional end-user verticals. As a result, the area is a hub for the studied market that is profitable.

The studied market is estimated to have a huge scope in the region due to a number of significant factors, including the expanding 5G network coverage, rising demand for data integration services, and growing adoption of SaaS cloud services.

The majority of European B2B marketers who use automated marketing platforms claim that they are not making the most of them. In order to provide individualized services, the vendors are concentrating on combining their software platform offerings with marketing services. The idea of Marketing as a Service (MaaS) is getting stronger in the business community in the area as a result of this. Companies are also encouraged to explore new markets as a result of the expanding market and the expanding number of marketing channels. Marketing is expanding as a result, and businesses are turning to automation to cut down on manual labor.

In recent years, a plethora of brand-new marketing automation technologies have been developed to assist B2C marketers in managing customer engagement. Leads are managed by B2B marketers, while digital asset management (DaM) campaigns and other marketing processes are managed by both types of marketers. There was little integration with back-office systems in many early marketing automation projects.

>>Get a sample PDF of the report at :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/market-3/16-13-1251

The market for marketing automation software is highly fragmented due to the availability of multiple products and the large number of companies in the industry. Since customers are choosing products with the most recent features, being innovative in the market is essential. The capital use is additionally high, which has assisted organizations with strong serious methodologies to push ahead quickly.

Microsoft Corporation released new updates to Dynamics 365 Marketing software in February 2021. These updates include improved form delivery reliability, a recovery Items tab for customer journeys and event management, more customization for send now functionality, and simplified marketing settings. Two months later, it released a second update that included a brand-new email editor. The most frequently requested enhancements from customers will be addressed by the new email editor. It made it easier to use, making it quicker for marketers to create engaging emails.

New Pardot feature enhancements were released in February 2021 by Pardot (Salesforce). These enhancements make it easier than ever to set up Pardot, maintain engagement data streams with First-Party Tracking, and improve email personalization, deliverability, and reporting functionality. It also made clone actions better, making it easier to copy email content or new campaign-associated asset types.

Oracle Content and Experience was reintroduced by Oracle Corporation in July 2020, allowing businesses to use a single universal asset hub to intelligently apply digital assets across front- and back-office HR, ERP, SCM, CRM, and CX applications. Oracle Content and Experience, which is based on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, combines and improves upon conventional content management systems and digital asset management tools.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

>>Request full Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/market-3/16-13-1251

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Robust, detailed segmentation

In-depth analysis in all geographies.

Detailed breakup in various segmentation.

Rigorous primary and secondary research

We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take a strategic decision and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding the emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of resources available.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website : https://www.quadintel.com/