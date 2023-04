Theon Davis, 21, right, who fights at the 176-pound weight class, warms up with Arustus Muhammad as he prepares for his bout on a night of quarter-fin... Theon Davis, 21, right, who fights at the 176-pound weight class, warms up with Arustus Muhammad as he prepares for his bout on a night of quarter-final boxing matches at the Chicago Golden Gloves tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Ill. Davis, ranked No. 3 at 176 pounds by USA Boxing, is one of 470 fighters who entered the 100th edition of the Chicago Golden Gloves tournament, a storied event that counts Joe Louis, Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali - when he was Cassius Clay - as past champions. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)