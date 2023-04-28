Taiwan's submarine prototype to be launched in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first domestically produced submarine is expected to be launched in September, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu said on Thursday (April 27).

The Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee paid a confidential visit to CSBC Corporation in Kaohsiung to inspect the prototype submarine and listen to briefings on the vessel’s progress, Liberty News reported.

DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said that previously there were doubts about whether sensitive equipment could be procured for the indigenous submarine project. However, after personal visits to manufacturing and assembly plants, it is evident that everything has been successfully procured and construction is proceeding on schedule, Chao said.

Wang commended the submarine project team's ability to ensure all raw materials and parts arrived on time despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as obstructions from China. He also revealed that after the prototype submarine is launched, it will undergo harbor acceptance testing, followed by sea acceptance testing.

If everything goes smoothly, the submarine could be delivered to the Navy earlier than originally anticipated.

The prototype submarine is reported to be 70 meters long, 8 m wide and 18 m high and have a displacement of between 2,500 and 3,000 tons, according to military officials. It will also have a pair of stabilizing fins on the sides of the conning tower and an X-shaped tail rudder.

The submarine will be armed with 18 MK 48 Mod 6 heavyweight torpedoes and a number of Harpoon missiles.

The Navy plans to have a fleet of at least eight submarines that will help protect Taiwan’s waters.