Delphi Forum lists Ma Ying-jeou as former president of 'Kuomintang party - Chinese Taipei'

TAIPEI, Taiwan News — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has denounced a Greek forum for its "treacherous" behavior and for belittling the listing of Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

Ma was invited to participate in the Delphi Economic Forum, which was held from April 26-29. He was expected to be one of the featured speakers on Friday (April 28). However, on April 19, MOFA's representative office in Greece noticed that Ma's title on the website was erroneously listed as "Former President of Taipei." The representative office protested to the organization's founder and president Symeon Tsomokos, asking for a rectification.

According to MOFA, the website changed Ma's title to "Former President of Taiwan" on April 21. However, on Wednesday (April 26), the ministry discovered that Ma's listing on the site had again been modified to "Ying-Jeou Ma Former Leader of Taipei."

The ministry then filed another complaint with the organization and demanded another correction. By Thursday (April 27), the website yet again changed the entry for Ma, this time opting for the title "Former President of the Kuomintang party-U.S.," while his biography was listed as "coming soon."

In response, MOFA issued a press release on Friday (April 28), condemning the forum for "behavior that is treacherous and repetitive." The ministry said that the organization is "obviously instigated by malicious forces behind it."

The ministry reaffirmed the "status of the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a sovereign and independent state that cannot be questioned." It said that it firmly defends the sovereign status of Taiwan and is committed to "safeguarding the dignity of the country's former head of state."

MOFA "strongly condemned" the forum for "wantonly changing the title of former President Ma." According to the ministry, the "deliberate tricks of the host of the forum and the malicious forces behind it have been clearly revealed."

The ministry said it would "no longer dance" with the Greek organization and will not respond to any further communication on the matter.