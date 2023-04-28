Raiders take edge rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 7 in NFL draft

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders began the work of addressing their anemic defense by selecting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson on Thursday night with the seventh overall pick of the NFL draft.

Wilson (6-foot-6, 271 pounds) could boost a pass rush that struggled outside of end Maxx Crosby. The Raiders were 30th last season with 1.6 sacks per game.

Wilson made 27 1/2 tackles for loss and 14 sacks the past two seasons at Texas Tech, making 10 starts as a senior before a foot injury ended his season. He was a second-team AP All-American last season.

He began his college career at Texas A&M before transferring in 2020.

The Raiders, who went 6-11, have plenty of work left over the final two days of the draft. They own five selections in the first 109 picks and 12 overall.

Much of that work will focus on improving a defense that ranked 27th last season in average yardage allowed (365.6) and 26th in scoring average (24.6).

