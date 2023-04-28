Little Fox Mall announced its official launch in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 28 April 2023 - Recently, Little Fox Mall, known as the "Indonesian cross-border e-commerce dark horse" in the industry, announced its official launch, which has attracted widespread attention in the Indonesian market.



Little Fox Mall is committed to creating a comprehensive category mall with user experience as the primary goal, clear brand identification, responsive layout, safety, reliability, and practicality. The mall includes a full range of electronic products, skincare products, beauty, makeup, mother and baby products to meet the diverse needs of the market. In order to ensure the quality of goods and the stability of supply, Little Fox Mall has cooperated with multiple brands around the world and established multiple cross-border warehousing and procurement centers worldwide to achieve overseas tax inclusive delivery services.



At the same time, Little Fox Mall also has a professional customer service team, adhering to customer needs as the core, committed to providing thoughtful and professional services to consumers.



Little Fox Mall will strengthen its operational management capabilities, expand its brand cooperation scope, continuously optimize its product structure, expand new business models, enhance its competitiveness, and provide global consumers with a more high-quality and convenient cross-border shopping experience.



The relevant person in charge of Little Fox Mall stated that with the continuous development and popularization of mobile internet technology, the cross-border e-commerce industry in the Indonesian market has broad prospects. As a leader in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has very broad market potential, especially in the cross-border e-commerce market. The launch of Little Fox Mall aims to provide Indonesian consumers with a more diverse range of product choices, while also providing global consumers with a more convenient and high-quality shopping experience. The expected revenue will reach 3 billion US dollars. Little Fox Mall will improve its service system, cooperate with more high-quality brands, provide consumers with more diversified and thoughtful services, and create an efficient e-commerce platform with a global layout, ultimately realizing the value of Little Fox Mall.

#LittleFoxMall



