Enjoy non-stop Super Brand Days from well-loved brands at Shopee Mall 5.5 Super Brands Festival

Shoppers can look forward to 14 days of non-stop Super Brand Days and shop over 4,000 authentic brands on Shopee Mall

24H Brands Flash Sale: up to 90% off over 300 authentic brands like Samsung, Kinohimitsu, Medicube, Prism+ and Sterra



Happy Boxes from $11: brand boxes from brands like Innisfree, Walch, Hasbro and Kose worth a higher value ($11 worth $50, $29 worth $60, $49 worth $100, $79 worth $160, $149 worth $300)



Best Gifts for Mother’s Day: favorite flower collections, gifts for every mom and gifts for every budget



Supermarket Savers: bundle deals dropped at midnight and noon daily, super savings, markdowns and vouchers



Exclusive Product Launches: from brands like Tefal and Nespresso



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 April 2023 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, invites Singaporean shoppers to enjoy mega deals and exclusive promotions from leading brands at its Shopee Mall 5.5 Super Brands Festival. With brands continuing to scale their digital presence and investments in e-commerce, this campaign builds upon Shopee Mall’s ongoing commitment to help them reach and engage new customers online, through initiatives such as Super Brand Days and Brands Festivals.As Shopee’s premium retail space, Shopee Mall guarantees free 15-day returns and promises 100% authenticity or double your money back, so shoppers can shop safely and securely with assurance, directly from the official stores of over 4,000 local and international brands on Shopee Mall., said, “We are recording more consumers shopping directly from brand official stores on Shopee Mall, where they can enjoy the best value and deals and enjoy brand-exclusive perks. Loyal brand customers are also coming back to take advantage of membership-exclusive deals. We are thrilled to connect our brand partners with this growing league of online shoppers through Shopee Mall, and heartened to see more shoppers enjoying an engaging and rewarding shopping experience with us.”Shopee Mall 5.5 Super Brands Festival runs from 21 April to 5 May, offering shoppers 14 days of non-stop Super Brand Days. They can enjoy 70% off brand boxes, 20% cashback on Shopee Mall and free shipping everyday from authentic crowd favorites. To accumulate further savings, they can also sign up for free brand memberships and tune in to live streams to claim upsized brand vouchers.Shoppers can also look forward to:Shop Shopee’s 5.5 Super Brands Festival at https://shopee.sg/m/5-5 Hashtag: #Shopee

