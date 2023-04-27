US sanctions Russia's FSB for taking Americans 'hostage'

The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia's FSB intelligence agency and Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Thursday. The US accused both of being responsible for taking 'hostage' Americans overseas.

With the new sanctions, the US is "showing that one cannot engage in this sort of awful behavior of using human beings as pawns, as bargaining chips, without paying consequences," said a senior US official.

The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia last month on charges of 'spying'.

Basketball superstar Brittney Griner urged 'wrongfully detained' Americans in Russia to "stay strong, keep fighting, don't give up" on Thursday in her first press conference since being released as part of a prisoner swap last year.

"Today's sanctions are one of a series of efforts — some public like this, some private — to secure the release of U.S. Nationals wrongfully held overseas, to promote accountability for the culprits, and by doing so, to prevent and deter the next set of cases from arising in the first place," said an anonymous US senior administration official.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated....