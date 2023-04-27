Product Lifecycle Management Market Forecast to Experience Exponential Growth by 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Product Lifecycle Management Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market to reach USD 80.35 billion by 2027.Global Product Lifecycle Management Market is valued approximately USD 54 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Product lifecycle management refers to an idea for managing all data relating to the design, production, support and ultimate disposal of manufactured goods. This handling involves both the manufacturing of the good and the marketing of it. The growing demand for Product Lifecycle Management solutions in small, medium and large enterprises across various industries, digital adoption in several industries and technological advancements are the major factors nurturing the market growth. New technological trends such as additive manufacturing and engineering Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) will further propel the market. The demand from end use industries such as automotive, retail and manufacturing are growing,

According to ILO, global EV sales exceeded 5.1 million units in, increasing by 2 million units from 2017, while in Europe and the United States, sales increased by 385,000 and 361,000 EVs, respectively in 2017-18. At the same time in 2018, China retailed nearly 1.1 million EVs and had 2.3 million active electronic vehicles, making it the largest EV market in the world. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development states that the global e-commerce sales jumped to $26.7 trillion in 2019, up 4% from $25.6 trillion in 2018. Associated deployment costs and integration challenges in the software may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing digital penetration in developing countries acts as an opportunity for Product Lifecycle Management Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Product Lifecycle Management Market. Due to faster technological adoption as well as higher per capita income, North America has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing demand for digital solutions. Rising disposable income will also boost growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Dassault Systemes.

Atos SE.

Autodesk, Inc

PTC, Inc

Siemens AG

Accenture PLC

Hewlett-Packard Company

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Application/Software

Services

By Deployment:

On-Premise

On-cloud

By End User:

Automotive And Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Electronics And Semiconductors

Retail

Energy And Utilities

Aerospace And D?(C)fense

Pharmaceuticals

IT And Telecomm

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World