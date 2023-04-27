Global Baler Market Increasing Demand and Consumer Preferences to Drive Expansion

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Baler Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Baler Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2027.Global Baler Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Balers are mechanical equipment used for cutting and compressing raked crops, such as cotton, flax straw, hay, and silage, into small square, rectangle or sphere-shaped bales which are convenient to handle, transport and store. Rising support from government for farm mechanization, growing adoption of livestock farming, convenience in crop storage and transportation and new product launches in the market are fueling the growth over the years. For instance, in 2020, Government of United Kingdom made available USD 35.36 million in for productivity-boosting farming equipment in government’s Countryside Productivity Small Grants (CPSG) scheme. Under the scheme, farmers have the option to apply for grants of between USD 4243 and USD 16975 to buy new and innovative equipment for adding or improving machinery such as tractors in their farms.

Similarly, the Macro Management of Agriculture Scheme (MMA) by government of India is providing subsidy to buy tractor, baler, power tiller, self-propelled reaper, paddy transplanted and other similar self-propelled machines. Under this scheme the government is providing 25% subsidy for tractor whose cost falls under USD 412 (INR 30000), for buying tractors of up to 35 PTO HP. Also, in July 2019 Kuhn SAS launched VB 7100 series high-performance round balers, capable of creating dense bales especially for contractors and large farmers looking for a high-performance baler. Furthermore, introduction of innovative technologies in balers and strategic moves by the market players in terms of mergers and acquisition are expected to create new opportunities for the market in coming years. However, cost of balers coupled with high maintenance cost may hamper the growth during forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Baler Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to prevalence of large agricultural area and growing livestock farming in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing farm mechanization supported by favorable government initiatives.

Major market player included in this report are:

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

IHI Corporation

Kuhn SAS

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra Tractors

Takakita Co., Ltd.

Vermeer Corporation

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Round Balers

Square Balers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World