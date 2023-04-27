Home Bedding Market Poised for Significant Expansion in the Next Decade

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Home Bedding Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Home Bedding Market to reach USD 135.06 billion by 2027.Global Home Bedding Market is valued approximately at USD 73.88 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Growing infrastructure of affordable housing, rising spending on bedding products and introduction of innovative bedding by the market players are boosting the demand in the market. For instance, according to Statista, consumer spending o furniture and bedding in United States is increase from USD 114.5 billion to USD 115.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 119.8 billion in 2021. Also, in United States, 16,81,000 privately???owned housing units authorized by building permits in May 2021 which is a 34% growth as compared to 12,46000 permits given in May 2020. Furthermore, growing use of natural fibers in bedding products and rising demand for adjustable bedding are expected to grow the market in coming years. However, high cost of bedding products and use of low quality fabric may hamper the market in coming years.

Asia Pacific is the dominating region among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World due to growing home ownership and rising preference for premium quality bedding to complement home interior. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at the highest rate during forecast period owing to rising consumer awareness regarding healthy sleep and proper bedding material.

Major market player included in this report are:

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company

Beaumont & Brown Ltd

Boll & Branch LLC

WestPoint

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Hollander

Portico Inc.

Crane & Canopy

Bombay Dyeing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bedding Type:

Mattress

Bed Linen

Pillows

Blankets

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World