Homogenizers Market Changing Business Strategies to Fuel Market Growth in the Forecast Period

Global Homogenizers Market to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2027. Global Homogenizers Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A homogenizer is a component of laboratory or industrial machinery that is used to combine immiscible liquids in order to achieve uniform consistency. It not only mixes the liquids or components, but also ensures that they are homogeneous. These products improve the finished product’s organoleptic characteristics and stability. It also reduces microbial activity, resulting in a longer shelf life for the homogenized product. Homogenizers are widely used in the food and beverage industry to achieve homogeneity, consistency, and viscosity. Homogenizers have also increased their use in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

The market is driven by increasing demand for novel food & beverage products and growing demand for ultrasonic homogenizers. The food and dairy industries are experiencing a surge in demand for homogenizers. It has the advantage of launching new products while improving the utilization of existing products. For instance, as per Statista, China had the highest revenue in the global food market in 2020, with 1.3 trillion dollars. With 960 billion dollars and 589 billion dollars in revenue, the United States and India came in second and third, respectively. However, heavy capital investment to install homogenizers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific has the highest market share in the homogenizer market because of the rising pharmaceutical sector in the region. The adoption of homogenizers in the region is encouraged by population expansion, an increase in the prevalence of chronic medical disorders, and increasing healthcare spending. Because of the high demand for processed and packaged foods in the population, North America is the fastest growing region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co., Ltd.

Frymakoruma Gmbh

Changzhou Chaoli Homogenizing Pump Factory

Nanjing Xianou Instruments Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Yixing Yiqing Machinery Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jinzhu Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Gaoya Light Industry Machinery Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Samro Homogenizer Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Precise Packaging Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jiadi Machinery Co., Ltd

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ultrasonic homogenizers

Pressure homogenizers

Mechanical homogenizers

By Valve Technology:

Single-valve assembly

Two-valve assembly

By Application:

Food & dairy

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Chemical processing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World