Homogenizers Market Changing Business Strategies to Fuel Market Growth in the Forecast Period

Global Homogenizers Market to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2027. Global Homogenizers Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
A homogenizer is a component of laboratory or industrial machinery that is used to combine immiscible liquids in order to achieve uniform consistency. It not only mixes the liquids or components, but also ensures that they are homogeneous. These products improve the finished product’s organoleptic characteristics and stability. It also reduces microbial activity, resulting in a longer shelf life for the homogenized product. Homogenizers are widely used in the food and beverage industry to achieve homogeneity, consistency, and viscosity. Homogenizers have also increased their use in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.
The market is driven by increasing demand for novel food & beverage products and growing demand for ultrasonic homogenizers. The food and dairy industries are experiencing a surge in demand for homogenizers. It has the advantage of launching new products while improving the utilization of existing products. For instance, as per Statista, China had the highest revenue in the global food market in 2020, with 1.3 trillion dollars. With 960 billion dollars and 589 billion dollars in revenue, the United States and India came in second and third, respectively. However, heavy capital investment to install homogenizers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Asia Pacific has the highest market share in the homogenizer market because of the rising pharmaceutical sector in the region. The adoption of homogenizers in the region is encouraged by population expansion, an increase in the prevalence of chronic medical disorders, and increasing healthcare spending. Because of the high demand for processed and packaged foods in the population, North America is the fastest growing region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co., Ltd.
Frymakoruma Gmbh
Changzhou Chaoli Homogenizing Pump Factory
Nanjing Xianou Instruments Manufacture Co., Ltd.
Yixing Yiqing Machinery Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Jinzhu Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.
Wenzhou Gaoya Light Industry Machinery Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Samro Homogenizer Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Precise Packaging Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Jiadi Machinery Co., Ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Ultrasonic homogenizers
Pressure homogenizers
Mechanical homogenizers
By Valve Technology:
Single-valve assembly
Two-valve assembly
By Application:
Food & dairy
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Chemical processing
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
