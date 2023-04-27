Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR during 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2027.Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is valued approximately USD 1.07 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Head and neck cancers are caused by malignant tumors that grow around the throat, nose, sinuses, salivary glands and mouth. Increase in occurrence of head & neck cancer across the world, rising awareness and demand for therapy to cure head and neck cancer, and growth in research activities are driving the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics market. The major risk factors for cancers of the head and neck are alcohol and tobacco. All tobacco products, including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco are linked to head and neck cancer. Drinking alcohol, such as beer, wine, or liquor, also raises the risk of getting cancers of the mouth, throat, and voice box.

According to WHO’s Global Health Observatory, the total per capita alcohol consumption in India is expected to increase to 7.9 liters in 2025 from current 6.6% liters 2020. Similarly, the figure for United States is 10.3L from 10.1 L, 11.5L to 11.8L for UK and 8.1L from 7.5 for China in period 2020-2025. The increase in the alcohol consumption indicates the increase in consequent diseases, including cancers. Therapies to the head and neck may cause redness or skin irritation, tooth decay, speech problems and hearing loss. This issue may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing efforts from government and private entities in research and development of cancer therapies acts as an opportunity for Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market. Due to higher investment in research activities in cancer treatment as well as higher per capita income, North America has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing population with affinity for alcoholic beverages and tobacco. Rising disposable income will also boost growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

By Sales Channel:

Hospital pharmacy

Online providers

Drug stores & retail pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World