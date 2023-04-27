Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Favorable Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth in the Coming Years

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2027. Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market is valued approximately USD 21.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Hepatitis is a disease which causes inflammation of the liver which causes a range of health problems and can lead to death. There are generally five main strains of the hepatitis virus, which are referred as types A, B, C, D and E. The growing incidences of viral hepatitis across globe, rise in the number of autoimmune diseases, coupled with increased healthcare expenditures worldwide, are driving the Hepatitis Therapeutics market. The number of death caused by hepatitis is more than the deaths caused by HIV and TB, and hence the eradication of diseases is of prime importance. According to World Health Organization in 2019, approximately 325 million people suffer from hepatitis B and/or C worldwide.

Globally, an estimated 71 million people have chronic hepatitis C virus infection. WHO’s global hepatitis strategy aims to reduce new hepatitis infections by significant 90% and deaths by 65% between 2016 and 2030. This strategy is endorsed by all WHO members. It also states that 4.5 million premature deaths can be prevented in low and middle-income countries by 2030 through vaccination, diagnostic tests and medicines. Antiviral medicines can treat nearly 95% of patients with hepatitis C infection, thereby reducing the risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer. The lack of treatment facilities available in low-income nations and poor healthcare accessibility may act as a restraint for hepatitis therapeutics market growth. However, increasing efforts from government as well as international organizations in the form of funds, regulations and strategies act as an opportunity for Hepatitis Therapeutics Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Hepatitis Therapeutics Market. Due to higher investment in therapeutic treatment as well as higher per capita income, North America has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing hepatitis prevalence in underdeveloped areas of the region. Rising disposable income and growing GDPs of many countries will also boost growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gilead Lifesciences

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Biocon

AbbVie

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

Sanofi

Cipla

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disease Type:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World