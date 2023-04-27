Safety Helmet Market 2023 Analysis A Comprehensive Look at the Competition

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Safety Helmet Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global Safety Helmet Market to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2027.Global Safety Helmet Market is valued approximately at USD 1.89 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
A well-built safety helmet is necessary for the personnel working in the field such as construction, heavy manufacturing, oil and other field to shield them from head injury. Stringent government norms for the worker’s safety at work, growing construction, manufacturing and mining sector and increasing incidents of injuries in various industries are fueling the demand for safety helmets worldwide. For instance, according to Statista construction sector in India witnessed growth rate of 5.62% between 2015 and 2020 as compared to 2.95% between 2010 and 2015.
Also, according to industrial-union.org, 268 workers were killed and 748 workers suffered serious injuries in India’s mines between 2016 to 2019. Additionally, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), under Make in India, government of India is planning to make India a manufacturing hub and aims to create 100 million new jobs in the manufacturing sector by 2022. Also, according to India Standard for Specifications for Industrial Safety Helmets, helmets required for use in underground mines shall have no metal parts made from aluminum or magnesium or their alloys. Furthermore, technological advancement in safety helmets and introduction of multi-utility helmets are expected to fuel the demand in coming years. However, high cost of industrial helmets and stringent regulation regarding manufacturing and labelling of safety helmets may hamper the growth during forecast period.
Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of safety helmet market. Asia Pacific is the dominating the world in terms of market share owing to large industrial base and presence of major oil and gas production sites in countries such as India and China. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, owing to rising demand for high-utility and effective safety helmets from construction and metal manufacturing industries.
Major market player included in this report are:
Delta Plus Group
Honeywell International Inc.
Polison Corporation
Dr??gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Uvex Group
Centurion Safety Products Ltd.
Schuberth GmbH
Concord Helmet & Safety Products Pvt. Ltd.
OccuNomix International LLC
Voss-Helme GmbH & Co. KG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Polyethylene
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Polycarbonate
By Product:
Hard Hats
Bump Hats
By End-use:
Construction
Manufacturing
Mining
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
