Safety Helmet Market 2023 Analysis A Comprehensive Look at the Competition

Global Safety Helmet Market to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2027.Global Safety Helmet Market is valued approximately at USD 1.89 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A well-built safety helmet is necessary for the personnel working in the field such as construction, heavy manufacturing, oil and other field to shield them from head injury. Stringent government norms for the worker’s safety at work, growing construction, manufacturing and mining sector and increasing incidents of injuries in various industries are fueling the demand for safety helmets worldwide. For instance, according to Statista construction sector in India witnessed growth rate of 5.62% between 2015 and 2020 as compared to 2.95% between 2010 and 2015.

Also, according to industrial-union.org, 268 workers were killed and 748 workers suffered serious injuries in India’s mines between 2016 to 2019. Additionally, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), under Make in India, government of India is planning to make India a manufacturing hub and aims to create 100 million new jobs in the manufacturing sector by 2022. Also, according to India Standard for Specifications for Industrial Safety Helmets, helmets required for use in underground mines shall have no metal parts made from aluminum or magnesium or their alloys. Furthermore, technological advancement in safety helmets and introduction of multi-utility helmets are expected to fuel the demand in coming years. However, high cost of industrial helmets and stringent regulation regarding manufacturing and labelling of safety helmets may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of safety helmet market. Asia Pacific is the dominating the world in terms of market share owing to large industrial base and presence of major oil and gas production sites in countries such as India and China. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, owing to rising demand for high-utility and effective safety helmets from construction and metal manufacturing industries.

