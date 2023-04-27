Memory Packaging Market Performance Analysis Evaluating Key Metrics for 2023-2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Memory Packaging Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Memory Packaging Market to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2027. Global Memory Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 23.61 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Memory modules are made up of small semiconductor chips that need to be packaged in a way that allows them to be easily integrated into the rest of the system. To ensure that the modules perform properly, memory integrated circuits are placed according to specifications. Growing investments by several governments in semiconductor industry is propelling the market growth. For instance, to fund the second phase of the National IC Investment Fund 2030, the Chinese government raised between USD 23 and 30 billion. Also, the market’s manufacturers are expanding their production facilities. In South Korea, for example, in May 2021, SK Hynix Inc. is increased its semiconductor packaging and inspection facility capacity.

Such innovations are likely to help existing firms increase their opportunities while reducing competitors’ advantages in the market under consideration. According to an article published by SK Hynix Inc., companies can no longer keep up with 3D NAND demand, and must expand their manufacturing capacity. In order to satisfy the increased demand, numerous corporations are expanding their manufacturing operations. Due to all of the above factors, the market may become highly competitive during the forecast period. However, harsh reliability requirements in the automotive environment may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Memory Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rising investment in the semiconductor industry in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the presence and availability of global brands across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd

Hana Micron Inc.

Lingsen precision industries Ltd

Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Amkor Technology Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

King Yuan Electronics Corp. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Flip-chip

Lead-frame

Wafer-level Chip-scale Packaging(WLCSP)

Through-silicon Via (TSV)

Wire-bond

By Application:

NAND Flash Packaging

NOR Flash Packaging

DRAM Packaging

Other Applications

By End use:

IT and Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World