Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Sales Status and Consumption Analysis 2023 to 2030

Global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is expected to reach $ 12.1 billion by 2027. Global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is valued approximately at $2.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Direct-to-consumer laboratory testing (direct access testing) allows the consumer to directly order lab tests from a laboratory eliminating the need to work with a healthcare provider. In direct-to-consumer laboratory testing the lab makes use of an in-house protocol for the analysis of consumer or specimen and prepares a test results report. The global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is being driven by prevalence of lifestyle-associated and infectious diseases and surge in the demand for early disease detection & diagnosis across the globe. Furthermore, advances in technology, will provide new opportunities for the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing industry. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information2008 article, the total number of overweight and obese adults was 937 million and 396 million respectively in 2005 across the globe. This is expected to increase to 1.35 billion and 573 million by 2030, worldwide. Growth in such lifestyle-associated diseases is expected to increase the demand for direct-to-consumer laboratory testing which in turn is likely to drive the market. However, high cost of services may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis of the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to prevalence of a range of infectious and lifestyle associated diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cancer, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027due to increased developments and initiatives to promote genetic research across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
23andMe, Inc.
EverlyWell, Inc
DirectLabs, LLC
Ancestry
MyMedLab, Inc.
WellnessFX
ANY LAB TEST NOW
LetsGetChecked
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Sample Type:
Blood
Urine
Saliva
Others
By Test Type:
Genetic Testing
Disease Risk Assessment Testing
CBC
Diabetes Testing
TSH Testing
Others
By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Specialty Labs
Diagnostic Centers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
