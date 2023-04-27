Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Sales Status and Consumption Analysis 2023 to 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/direct-to-consumer-laboratory-testing-market/QI037

Global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is expected to reach $ 12.1 billion by 2027. Global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is valued approximately at $2.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Direct-to-consumer laboratory testing (direct access testing) allows the consumer to directly order lab tests from a laboratory eliminating the need to work with a healthcare provider. In direct-to-consumer laboratory testing the lab makes use of an in-house protocol for the analysis of consumer or specimen and prepares a test results report. The global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is being driven by prevalence of lifestyle-associated and infectious diseases and surge in the demand for early disease detection & diagnosis across the globe. Furthermore, advances in technology, will provide new opportunities for the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing industry. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information2008 article, the total number of overweight and obese adults was 937 million and 396 million respectively in 2005 across the globe. This is expected to increase to 1.35 billion and 573 million by 2030, worldwide. Growth in such lifestyle-associated diseases is expected to increase the demand for direct-to-consumer laboratory testing which in turn is likely to drive the market. However, high cost of services may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to prevalence of a range of infectious and lifestyle associated diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cancer, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027due to increased developments and initiatives to promote genetic research across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

23andMe, Inc.

EverlyWell, Inc

DirectLabs, LLC

Ancestry

MyMedLab, Inc.

WellnessFX

ANY LAB TEST NOW

LetsGetChecked

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sample Type:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

By Test Type:

Genetic Testing

Disease Risk Assessment Testing

CBC

Diabetes Testing

TSH Testing

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Labs

Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World