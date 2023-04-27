AI-based Surgical Robots Market Emerging Trends Set to Propel Growth in the Coming Decade

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2027.Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market is valued approximately USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Artificial intelligence is playing a vital role in supporting clinical decision-making and is now used for risk stratification, genomics, imaging and diagnosis and surgical robots. Surgical trauma can be reduced through minimally invasive surgery which is now progressively being combined with robotic assistance. Surgical robots are helpful in conducting decision-making, and executing the desired tasks with increased precision, safety, and accuracy.

To efficiently decrease pathogen spread in doctors too, robots can be integrated at numerous sections of the order, which each surgical patient navigates during a hospital stay. Above mentioned advantages, coupled with increased penetration of advanced technologies in healthcare industry, are driving the AI-based Surgical Robots market.

Many companies are doing research and development in robotic surgery sphere. In 2021, Medtronic’s Hugo RAS system robot performed its first clinical procedure. Hugo RAS system syndicates instruments, 3D visualization, and a surgical video with help of support teams focusing on robotic surgery program optimization, service, and training. The high cost of investments in surgical robots may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing research and development in technological field of artificial intelligence and robotics acts as an opportunity for AI-based Surgical Robots Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of AI-based Surgical Robots Market. Due to higher rate of technological advancements in medical industry as well as higher per capita income, North America has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing healthcare industry. Rising disposable income and growing awareness for artificial intelligence usage in medical industry will also boost growth in this region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Services

Instruments and Accessories

By Application:

Orthopaedics

Neurology

Urology

Gynaecology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World