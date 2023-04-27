IFTA FinTech and Innovation Achievement Awards 2022/2023 now open for applications Celebrates ground-breaking game changers in FinTech industry

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 April 2023 - The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia ("IFTA") announces the opening of applications to IFTA FinTech and Innovation Awards 2022/2023 ("the Awards") until 26 May 2023. The Awards invite nominations of projects, individuals and teams from different sectors who have made significant achievements in the use and/or growth of FinTech in their respective arena.



As technology continuously evolves, FinTech applications have also made major breakthroughs. Themed "Game Changers: The Rise of Next Gen FinTech", the Awards celebrate ground-breaking ideas and technologies that shape the future of finance in a fast-changing environment. Out of 14 award categories, 10 are catered for corporations which have delivered exceptional FinTech projects or solutions used in various areas in Asia, and 4 categories celebrate the significant achievements of individuals and teams in FinTech.



In response to the rising concerns of security in cyberspace and data, a new category, "Cybersecurity and Data Protection", has been introduced to recognise effort in protecting sensitive information against potential attacks. Both female and male play a key role in maintaining the sustainable development of FinTech industry. In this regard, IFTA also introduced the "Female's Pioneer Award" to recognise female leaders and practitioners who have made unswerving effort and contribution to challenge the status quo and chart new frontier.



IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong, Head Juror of Jury Panel Dr. Dorothy Chau

"IFTA Awards aim to celebrate the effort of FinTech practitioners in upholding Hong Kong's role as one of the world's financial centres." said IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong, "Technology is evolving in an unprecedented pace. Innovative adoption of technology in finance has empowered automation, enhanced client accessibility and supported businesses to stay ahead of competition. Through the Awards, we aim to celebrate the many innovative FinTech breakthroughs practitioners have made that drove our society forward and fuelled our businesses."



Head Juror of IFTA Awards 2022/23 Dr Dorothy Chau mentioned, "We recognise that female plays an equally important role as male to the long-term development and growth of FinTech industry. We have therefore introduced the new 'Female Pioneer Award' in order to honour the contribution of female industry leaders and inspire more women to pursue a career in FinTech."



Since its establishment in 2017, the IFTA has played an active role in raising the bar of FinTech industry in Asia, facilitating FinTech education and serving as a platform for nurturing new talents. For the past five years, the Awards have recognised outstanding companies and individuals who have dedicated to the development of this once emerging, and now maturing industry.



Award categories of IFTA Awards 2022/23 are as follows.



Corporate Achievements in FinTech and innovation



A total of 10 award categories are open to projects or solutions in Asia used by publicly listed companies, private corporates, and start-ups. They are:





RegTech InsurTech Payment Tech Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and CEP (Cryptoasset Exchange Providers) Banking Tech Wealth Tech Metaverse, NFT, and DeFi (Decentralised Finance) ArtTech Cybersecurity and Data Protection Others (innovative projects that fall under FinTech but excluded from categories stated above)

Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year

Leader of the Year - Recognising company founders, shareholding directors, or C-suite executives Rising Star of the Year - Recognising young professionals at or below the age of 35 Star in the Making - Recognising students (undergraduate or postgraduate) who come up with innovative projects or ideas that can positively transform the FinTech industry Team of the Year - Recognising corporate teams/project teams who have made significant contribution through the implementation of FinTech solutions

Name

Title

Head Juror

Dr Dorothy CHAU

Head of Security Special Projects

Crypto.com

Jurors

Mr Barry CHAN

Chief Digital Officer and Head of FINNOSpace

FORMS HK

Prof Emil CHAN

Chairman

The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals

Mr Raymond CHAN

CEO & Director

Mataverse Securities

Mr Calvin CHENG

Founder & CEO

Wizpresso

Mr Sean LEE

Co-founder

MODO Tech

Mr Aldous MAK

Chief Financial Officer

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Ms Juni YAN

Managing Director

Openhive

Mr Victor YIM

Head of FinTech

Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Prof YIU Siu Ming

Professor

Department of Computer Science, The University of Hong Kong



There are 4 award categories open to individuals and teams for their achievements in fintech industry.(in alphabetical order of surnames)For more information, please visit www.iftaawards.org Hashtag: #IFTA

About IFTA

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in September 2017; As accreditation provider, IFTA has two highly-regarded qualifications: the Associate Financial Technologist (AFT) and the Certified Financial Technologist (CFT). These qualifications are designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the fast-changing financial technology landscape. In 2022, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the The London Institute of Banking & Finance to introduce the Certified Finance Practitioner (CFP) program. IFTA also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.

